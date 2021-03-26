Knox County had a strong showing on Thursday afternoon, as four local teams competed at the Warrior Relays in Neligh.
Bloomfield, Creighton, Niobrara-Verdrigre and Wausa all made the trip to Neligh where they found plenty of success.
Girls scores: 1. Elkhorn Valley 100, 2. Wausa 97, 3. Niobrara/Verdigre 78, 4. Bloomfield 70, 5. Neligh-Oakdale 53, 6. Creighton 44.
Boys scores: 1. Neligh-Oakdale 112, 2. Elkhorn Valley 111, 3. Bloomfield 56, 4. Niobrara/Verdigre 44, 5. Wausa 39, 6. Creighton 38.
