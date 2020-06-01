The City of Creighton held a meeting Monday morning on whether or not to move forward with baseball this summer.
Creighton city council members agreed to pursue a baseball season this summer with some guidelines put in place.
Each player, coach, and umpires will be required to sign a waiver before participating.
Some restrictions put into place are there will be no bleacher use at the field. Fans will be able to park around the field and to maintain their own distancing.
“As far as players, we haven’t gotten too much on the restrictions yet,” legion head coach Derek Dohman said. “I’m sure the city will have some guidelines and we will just go with whatever they give us.”
Practice for the Creighton baseball teams begin on Tuesday night.