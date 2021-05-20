The final day of the Class D state track meet was a big one for Niobrara-Verdigre as they came home with a state champion — and another medalist a short time later.
Junior Andrea Sucha cleared a career-best 5-1 to strike gold in the high jump. The Cougar’s excitement didn’t stop there. Sucha’s victory was followed up by Chaney Konopasek tossing the discus 115-5 for a 5th place medal.
Trey Sucha also competed in a field event on Thursday, leaping 38-6 in the triple jump for 20th overall.
