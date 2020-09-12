Creighton used an kickoff return for a touchdown late in the first quarter to steal the lead and momentum from Plainview en route to a 62-40 win.
Junior Easton Pavlik brought the Bulldog faithful to their feet with the 65-yard return and did it again when he used a pick six in the second quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 34-14 run.
“The momentum shifted really well,” Pavlik said. “When I got past the front line, I knew this game was locked up tight. I knew we had their number and knew we could take it to them.”
Creighton shut Plainview out in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs, who did not play last week due to Wynot being unable to field a team, move to 3-0 on the season.
For more on the game, including more comments from Pavlik and coach Zac Kliment, pick up this week’s copy of the Knox County News newspaper, which is the legal newspaper for the communities of Creighton and Bloomfield.
Creighton 14 26 8 14—62
Plainview 12 14 0 14—40