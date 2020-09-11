Cole Miller

The Bloomfield Bees started their home stand last night against Allen where they fell to the visiting Eagles.

After taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, 8-6, the Bees fell into a slump.

Bloomfield eventually fell to Allen, 34-16.

 For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's KCN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!

For more pictures, please click this link. http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268413&CategoryID=87805