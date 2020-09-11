The Bloomfield Bees started their home stand last night against Allen where they fell to the visiting Eagles.
After taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, 8-6, the Bees fell into a slump.
Bloomfield eventually fell to Allen, 34-16.
