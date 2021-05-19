Wausa is off and running at the Nebraska Class D State Track and Field Championships, claiming two medals in the first day of competition.
Darla Nelson placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:23.21. In the boy’s 3,200, Addison Smith crossed the finish line in 10:20.32 for fifth place.
Others competing for the Vikings were Morgan Kleinschmidt in the girl’s shot put and Abrielle Nelson and Tyler Baue in both hurdle races.
Kleinschmidt placed 16th overall in the shot with a throw of 32-04.5.
Nelson secured a medal and a spot in tomorrow’s 100 hurdle finals by finishing 8th in the prelims with a time of 16.98. She finished even stronger in the 300 hurdles, placing 3rd in prelims with a 48.6.
Baue finished 6th in both hurdle prelims, clocking a 16.16 in the 110s and a 42.06 in the 300s. He will also run in both finals tomorrow to determine his medal.
For more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279427&CategoryID=87805