Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.