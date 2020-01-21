Losing Coach Of Year

Crofton girls basketball coach Aaron Losing is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year.

The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2018-19 athletic seasons.  

Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention (merged with the annual NCA Multi-Sports Clinic) in Lincoln, Nebraska on the evening of July 23. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in each sports category.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association.  The selection is based on career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978. 

Finalists are:

Mark

Armstrong

Athletic Director

Lincoln Southwest 

Beth

McMahon

Boys Assistant

Fremont

Duane

Mendlik

Boys Basketball

Wisner-Pilger 

Sean

McMahon

Boys Cross Country

Fremont

Dave

Sellon

Boys Track & Field

Fremont 

Aaron

Losing

Girls Basketball

Crofton 

Todd

Nott

Girls Cross Country

Plattsmouth

Sue

Ziegler

Girls Track & Field

Lincoln Lutheran

Jim

Danson

Golf

Lincoln Southwest 

Lindsay

Aliano

Soccer

Elkhorn South 

Todd

Petersen

Softball

Papillion-LaVista 

Leigh Ann

Fetter-Witt

Swimming & Diving

Lincoln Southwest 

Alan

VanCura

Volleyball

Hastings St. Cecilia

Norm

Manstedt

Wrestling

High Plains