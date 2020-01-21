Crofton girls basketball coach Aaron Losing is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year.
The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2018-19 athletic seasons.
Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention (merged with the annual NCA Multi-Sports Clinic) in Lincoln, Nebraska on the evening of July 23. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in each sports category.
All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.
Finalists are:
Mark
Armstrong
Athletic Director
Lincoln Southwest
Beth
McMahon
Boys Assistant
Fremont
Duane
Mendlik
Boys Basketball
Wisner-Pilger
Sean
McMahon
Boys Cross Country
Fremont
Dave
Sellon
Boys Track & Field
Fremont
Aaron
Losing
Girls Basketball
Crofton
Todd
Nott
Girls Cross Country
Plattsmouth
Sue
Ziegler
Girls Track & Field
Lincoln Lutheran
Jim
Danson
Golf
Lincoln Southwest
Lindsay
Aliano
Soccer
Elkhorn South
Todd
Petersen
Softball
Papillion-LaVista
Leigh Ann
Fetter-Witt
Swimming & Diving
Lincoln Southwest
Alan
VanCura
Volleyball
Hastings St. Cecilia
Norm
Manstedt
Wrestling
High Plains