The Creighton golf team showed their talents at the state golf tournament in North Platte by finishing seventh as a team.
Braxton Brockhaus was the highest finisher for the Bulldogs, placing fourth with a 159 on his two day score.
Gage Burns was also a placer for Creighton, finishing seventh with a two day total of 161.
Tyler Wagner finished the two day tournament in 49th with a two day total of 189 and Grace Van Metre finished 92nd with a two day total of 240.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's KCN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link! http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279725&CategoryID=87805