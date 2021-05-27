s

The Creighton golf team showed their talents at the state golf tournament in North Platte by finishing seventh as a team.

Braxton Brockhaus was the highest finisher for the Bulldogs, placing fourth with a 159 on his two day score. 

Gage Burns was also a placer for Creighton, finishing seventh with a two day total of 161.

Tyler Wagner finished the two day tournament in 49th with a two day total of 189 and Grace Van Metre finished 92nd with a two day total of 240. 

