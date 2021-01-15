Creighton hosted their home triangular with Summerland and Norfolk Catholic on Thursday night.
In their first dual, Creighton took on Norfolk Catholic where they fell to the Knights, 60-15.
In the final dual of the night, Creighton took on the Summerland Bobcats where they fell, 60-24.
