Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 21F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 21F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.