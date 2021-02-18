Both Creighton wrestlers competed at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday where one Bulldog will fight for a chance at a medal.
RJ Wilmes will wrestle today for a chance at a medal. After picking up a first round win, WIlmes fell in the quarterfinals. Wilmes fought back and picked up a 5-2 decision to send him to the heartbreak round where he will take on Spencer DeNaeyer from Mullen.
Sam Vortherms saw his season come to an end at 170 on Wednesday night after falling in his final match in overtime against Sutton Pohlman from Stanton. Vortherms finished his season with a record of 37-11.