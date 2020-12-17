Area students involved in fall extra-curricular activities have been recognized for their academic success.
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced student recipients of the Academic All-State awards on Thursday.
Knox County area recipients are:
Bloomfield
Girls Cross Country: Ella McFarland, Madie Ziegler
Football: Ian Kuchar, Tyson Sauser
Play Production: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Ella McFarland
Unified Bowling: Andrew Hochstein, Andrew Hunhoff
Volleyball: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Lauren Pinkelman
Creighton
Boys Cross Country: Braxton Brockhaus, Anthony Morrill
Girls Cross Country: Jessica Stevens
Football: Mathew Johnson, Noah Novacek
Play Production: Jace Hoferer, Anthony Morrill
Volleyball: Bryna Fanta, Maycee Zimmerer
Crofton
Boys Cross Country: Connor Arens, Austin Guenther
Girls Cross Country: Kiera Altwine, Kelsey Schieffer
Football: Mayson Ostermeyer, Zachary Weber
Girls Golf: Piper Dather, Paris Walter
Play Production: Austin Guenther, Kelsey Schieffer
Volleyball: Cassie Altwine, Allie Dahl
Niobrara
Play Production: Emily Parks, Harley Stark
Volleyball:Emily Parks
Verdigre
Girls Cross Country: Michaela Ravenkamp, Andrea Sucha
Football: Max Hollman, Coltin Vargas
Volleyball: Chaney Konopasek
Wausa
Boys Cross Country: Cory Schumacher, Addison Smith
Football: Jarrett Andersen, Brandon Kristensen
Volleyball: Jaide Kaiser, Morgan Kleinschmit