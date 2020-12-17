n

Area students involved in fall extra-curricular activities have been recognized for their academic success.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced student recipients of the Academic All-State awards on Thursday.

Knox County area recipients are:

Bloomfield

Girls Cross Country: Ella McFarland, Madie Ziegler

Football: Ian Kuchar, Tyson Sauser

Play Production: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Ella McFarland

Unified Bowling: Andrew Hochstein, Andrew Hunhoff

Volleyball: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Lauren Pinkelman

Creighton


Boys Cross Country: Braxton Brockhaus, Anthony Morrill

Girls Cross Country: Jessica Stevens

Football: Mathew Johnson, Noah Novacek

Play Production: Jace Hoferer, Anthony Morrill

Volleyball: Bryna Fanta, Maycee Zimmerer

Crofton

Boys Cross Country: Connor Arens, Austin Guenther

Girls Cross Country: Kiera Altwine, Kelsey Schieffer

Football: Mayson Ostermeyer, Zachary Weber

Girls Golf: Piper Dather, Paris Walter

Play Production: Austin Guenther, Kelsey Schieffer

Volleyball: Cassie Altwine, Allie Dahl

Niobrara

Play Production: Emily Parks, Harley Stark

Volleyball:Emily Parks

Verdigre

Girls Cross Country: Michaela Ravenkamp, Andrea Sucha

Football: Max Hollman, Coltin Vargas

Volleyball: Chaney Konopasek

Wausa

Boys Cross Country: Cory Schumacher, Addison Smith

Football: Jarrett Andersen, Brandon Kristensen

Volleyball: Jaide Kaiser, Morgan Kleinschmit