Both Niobrara/Verdigre basketball teams opened up their seasons last night where they took on Stuart.
In the girls game, the Lady Cougars took a quick 16-10 lead over Stuart in the first quarter. Heading into halftime, Niobrara/Verdigre was tied with Stuart, 22-22.
In the second half, Stuart was able to pull away with a lead. The Lady Cougars fell, 54-46.
In the boys game, Niobrara/Verdigre headed into halftime, 26-14. In the second half, the Cougars were unable to find a groove, falling to Stuart, 58-37.
