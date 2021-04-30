Knox County track and field athletes competed at the Norfolk Classic on Thursday afternoon where they picked up plenty of medals.
For Crofton, the top performer was Jordyn Arens who picked up gold in the mile and two mile while also brining home the top female performer award.
For Wausa, Addison Smith placed third in the two mile for the top performance of the day for the Vikings.
Creighton's Cade Hammer placed fifth in the triple jump after leaping 41-00.
Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer helped lead the Bloomfield 4X100 meter relay to a third place finish and earned first place in the 200 meter dash.
Niobrara-Verdigre's Andrea Sucha finished fifth in the high jump for the Cougars.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2278659&CategoryID=87805