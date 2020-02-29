The Crofton Lady Warriors are headed back to state yet again after a dominating performance in the district championship game on Friday night.
Although Crofton was only able to put up 12 points in the first quarter, their defense held strong only allowing three points.
The offense came alive in the second quarter, racking up 21 points to head into halftime up big, 33-8.
The second half, just like the first was all Crofton. The Lady Warriors brought the district championship home and a ticket to state with a 57-13 win over the Freeman Falcons.