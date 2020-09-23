The Bloomfield Queen Bees hosted the Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night where they played one of the most intense sets of the season.
With both teams not wanting to give an inch, they battle out the first set. Bloomfield ended up dropping the first set with an astounding score of, 35-33.
Bloomfield picked up the next set, 25-21, before falling in the next two sets, 25-18, 25-18.
