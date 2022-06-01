Recently graduated seniors from Knox County hit the basketball court one last time on Friday as they played North Central All-Star game in O'Neill.
The girls blue team won 78-63 and the boys white team won 95-89. Crofton's Ella Wragge took top honors in the girl's three-point shooting contest.
Zach Stauffer of Niobrara-Verdigre was selected as one of the coaches for the girl's blue team.
Local players for the blue team were Alexandra Eisenhauer – Bloomfield; Alexis Folkers – Crofton; Chaney Knopasek – Niobrara-Verdigre and Maycee Zimmerer – Creighton. White team players were Ella Wragge – Crofton and Jayden Jordan – Crofton.
Boys blue team members were Cody Bruegman – Bloomfield and Cade Hammer – Creighton and white team players were Roy Knapp – Crofton and Tierre Kitto – Niobrara-Verdigre. Jon Nissen of Wausa was also selected to play.
To view more photos from the game, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p1039253157?customize=3