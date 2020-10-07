The Creighton Lady Bulldogs traveled to take on Neligh-Oakdale where they fell in straight sets.
After dropping the first set, 25-12, Creighton was unable to make a comeback, falling in the next two sets to end the game for the Lady Bulldogs.
The EPPJ Lady Wolfpack hosted a triangular last night where they split their games.
In their first game with St. Mary's, EPPJ took the game in two sets over the Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-22.
In their second game of the night, the Lady Wolfpack fell to the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in two sets, 25-19, 25-17.
