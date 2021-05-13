Nearly 20 athletes from Bloomfield, Creighton and Niobrara-Verdigre punched their tickets to state at the Class D-4 District Track Meet in Atkinson on Wednesday.
The Nebraska State Track Meet will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke stadium.
State qualifiers from the D-4 District were:
Girls
HJ - 1. Andrea Sucha, 4-9
PV - 1. Ella McFarland 8-6
TJ - 2. Andrea Sucha 32-7.5
Discus - 1. Chaney Konopasek 102-9
100 - 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer,13.14
200 - 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer 26.76, 2. Lauren Pinkelman
100 hurdles - 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer 16.41, 2. Madison Abbenhaus 16.74
300 hurdles - 1. Madison Abbenhaus, 49.32
4x100 - 1. Bloomfield 52.42, (Madison Abbenhaus, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Kate Bruns, Lauren Pinkelman)
Boys
HJ - 2. Coltin Vargas 5-8
PV - 1. Matthew Johnson 12-0
LJ - 1. Cade Hammer 20-2.5
TJ - 1. Cade Hammer 41-2.5, 2. Trey Sucha 39-8.25
Shot put - 2. Dalton Gieselman 47-10
Discus - 2. Dalton Gieselman 150-2
100 - 1. Evan Haverkamp 11.55
200 - 1. Evan Haverkamp 23.45
400 - 2. Cody Bruegman 52.88
110 hurdles - 1. Kyler Adams 17.15, 2. Gunner Vargas 18.19
300 hurdles - 2. Gunner Vargas 45.43
4x100 - 1. Creighton 46.43 (Cade Hammer, Brody Eggers, Anthony Morrill, Caleb Smith)
For the full story, including complete district results and comments from the coaches and athletes, pick up next week's KCN newspaper.
To view more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279152&CategoryID=87805