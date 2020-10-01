The Bloomfield-Wausa girls and boys teams each finished third in a tough field of runners at the West Holt Invite on Thursday.
Christina Martinson, Darla Nelson, Carry Martinson, Madie Ziegler and Ella McFarland all brought home medals for the girls team.
On the boy's side, Addison Smith, Cade Wakely and Tyler Hanson each earned hardware.
For more photos of Bloomfield-Wausa and Creighton at West Holt, click this link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2269327&CategoryID=87805