Creighton hosted their annual holiday tournament this past week where they found plenty of success.
In the first round of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs took on Boyd County. Creighton stayed consistent in the first half by putting up 19 points while holding the Lady Spartans to just 15.
After a strugglesome final quarter, the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Spartans, 42-35.
In the third and fourth place game for Creighton, the Lady Bulldogs took on Wausa in the All-Knox County matchup.
Creighton took the early lead over Wausa and never looked back. At halftime, the Lady Bulldogs led Wausa, 26-19.
After battling in the second half, Creighton brought home the third place finish over Wausa, 53-35.
On the boys side, Creighton also took on Boyd County in the first round. At halftime Creighton held a commanding lead over the Spartans, 33-13.
The second half was just like the first with Creighton playing smart basketball. The Bulldogs were able to bring home the win over Boyd County, 66-38.
In the Championship game, the Bulldogs took on county rival Bloomfield. After the first half, Creighton led the Bees, 36-16.
The second half was more of a battle between the two squads, but it was still Creighton who came out on top of the Bees, 65-44.
