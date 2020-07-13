Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.