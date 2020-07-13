With some of the top teams in the state competing in the same league tournament, you knew it was going to be a good one.
After taking down O'Neill on Friday and PWG on Saturday, Creighton-Bloomfield found themselves in the Elkhorn Valley League Championship with Hartington.
In the first inning, Creighton-Bloomfield racked up three runs while holding Hartington to none.
In the second inning, Hartington scored three runs to tie the game in the top part of the inning.
The Bee-Dawg offense exploded after that. Clay Curtis got it started with a two-run home run shot over the left field fence to take the lead, 5-3. Creighton-Bloomfield went on to score seven runs in the second inning, taking the lead, 10-3.
After Hartington put one more run on the scoreboard, Creighton-Bloomfield got the bats going again.
Hit after hit, the Bee-Dawgs racked up runs and strolled into a league championship win, taking down Hartington, 16-4.
Creighton-Bloomfield will be back on the diamond next Tuesday, July 21, where they will take on O'Neill at home.