The Bloomfield Bees started their season last night in Wynot where they took on the Blue Devils.
In a defensive first quarter, Bloomfield trailed the Blue Devils, 10-6. Heading into halftime, Bloomfield still trailed Wynot, 20-11.
In the second half, the Bees offense picked up the pace a little bit, but still ended up falling to the Blue Devils, 41-27.
