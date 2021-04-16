Three Knox County teams took to the track on Thursday at the 60th annual O'Neill Invite where they found plenty of success.
On the girls side, Wausa finished on top with 114 points, Bloomfield was in third with 82 points and Santee finished in eighth with four team points all in division two.
For the boys, Wausa finished runner-up with 94 team points, Blomfield was right behind them in third with 93 and Santee finished eighth with two team points all in division two.
For more pictures, please click this link! http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2278049&CategoryID=87805