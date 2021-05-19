Two Creighton athletes competed on the first day of the 2021 Nebraska Class D State Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.
Juniors Cade Hammer and Kyler Adams got things started for the Bulldogs as Hammer competed in the long jump and Adams ran in the 110 hurdle prelims.
Hammer jumped 18-9.5 in the second flight of the long jump and placed 12th overall. Adams ran the second heat of the 110s in 16.98 and finished 13th overall.
The Bulldogs will continue their state track events tomorrow at Burke Stadium as Hammer competes in the triple jump, Matthew Johnson pole vaults and the 4x100 team (Hammer, Brody Eggers, Anthony Morrill and Caleb Smith) runs the relay.
