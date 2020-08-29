The Bloomfield Bees started their season off strong as they picked up a win over the Homer Knights.
In the first half Bloomfield's defense was an absolute unit, holding Homer scoreless while the Bees put up 14 of their own points.
In the second half, the defense held true for Bloomfield while their offense picked up the pace. Bloomfield took home the win, 40-0
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's KCN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!