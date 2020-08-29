Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.