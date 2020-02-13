The banners and signs were all ready as Cody Hanvey’s family and friends walked into the gym at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, ready for Cody’s 100th win at the quad meet that Laurel-C-C was hosting. Kelly Hanvey says that Cody started wrestling when he was 6 at the urging of their neighbor. “We were hooked at the first hand-raise.” He has always played football and baseball, but “a wrestler is what he is.”
“While I was waiting for Cody's youth practices to get over, I would read all the names on the wall of other successful wrestlers from Creighton High School. I wanted that success for him. I am grateful to all the youth coaches that saw and developed his potential and I am beyond proud of him,” said Kelly.
Cody recently took first place in both the Plainview and Neligh invites. His record is 29-5 with a total of 28 pins, and newrestle.com has Cody ranked #2 in the state. Cody pinned Zach Rosenkrans of Dakota Valley in 3:21 minutes at the quad in Laurel-C-C to secure his 100th win.
“Our coaching staff has seen Cody experience a ton of growth as a wrestler over the last few years. I know earning his 100th win this past Thursday was very meaningful to both him and his family. He keeps setting goals and achieving them and is more than deserving for the hard work he's put in so far. I’m excited to see him carry this momentum into the postseason,” Says Zac Kliment, Head Wrestling Coach for Creighton.
Cody will continue his high school wrestling career Friday February 14 at 3:00 p.m. when Plainview hosts the D1 district wrestling tournament.