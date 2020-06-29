Creighton will be hosting youth baseball camps every Thursday in July for ages four to eight years old.
Times will be, Tee-Ball will be from 5-5:45 p.m. and seven to eight year olds from 5:45-6:45 p.m.
There will be a $15 registration fee that will include a t-shirt. Please get the shirt size to Aaron Williamson before the first practice.
Restrictions for practice will be posted at each field. Please have your child either wear tennis shoes or cleats and bring a glove.
Any questions, contact Aaron Williamson at (402)404-0013.