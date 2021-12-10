The Crofton/Bloomfield boys won five wrestling championship titles and added two third place finishes at the O'Neill Invite on Saturday.
The boy’s team finished sixth behind Valentine, O’Neill, Battle Creek, David City and Chamberlain. In the girl’s bracket, Crofton-Bloomfield placed fifth in the team standings with just two wrestlers as Madisen Petersen and Annabelle Poppe each won their titles.
