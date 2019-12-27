While the snowplows were on the highways preparing for a winter storm Friday, the brooms remained in the Creighton gym with a pair of sweeps in the Creighton Holiday Tournament.
Boyd County opened up the tournament with a pair of wins over Wausa while Creighton topped neighboring Bloomfield in the doubleheader finale.
In girls action, Creighton dominated Bloomfield, taking a 40-15 advantage into the half before Bloomfield’s offense started clicking to finish the game 63-43.
“The girls came out great,” Creighton coach Kyle Kibbie said after the game. “Tournaments are kind of weird. We shot around, but you haven’t practiced in five days, so you don’t know what to expect.”
Sophomore Maycee Zimmerer was unstoppable with 30 points, hitting 11-of-18 from the field to lead the Bulldogs.
Bloomfield was led by Brooklyn Eisenhauer and Bree Eisenhauer with 12 points each Alexandra Eisenhauer added another eight points.
“What a confidence boost this is,” Kibbie said. “It’s a big win. We were hitting shots and handling the ball. Our guards handled the pressure.
Bloomfield will play Wausa at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, pending any weather postponements. Creighton will take on Boyd County in the final at 4 p.m.
In boys play, John Mitchell and Conner Hammer combined for 40 points to lead Creighton over Bloomfield, 72-42.
“They’re a good ball club. They shot the ball lights out tonight,” Bloomfield coach Gay Eisenhauer said after the game. “I thought we defended as well as we could tonight — at times — and they just shot right over top of us. The credit is to them.”
Bloomfield jumped out to a 9-2 lead over the Bulldogs, but Creighton answered to take a three-point lead into the second quarter. The Bees were never any closer.
“We shot well,” Creighton coach Ryon Nilson said. “It’s probably the best we’ve shot this season, so maybe we need more five-day breaks. Our legs were fresh, and we just shot well.”
All 14 Bulldogs saw playing time in the game as nine found the scoring column. Bloomfield wasn’t as deep and depended on its upperclassmen for most of the scoring until midway in the second half.
Braden Eisenhauer led the Bees with 21 points while Dade Davis added another 10 points.
While Eisenhauer was quick to credit Creighton’s team, Nilson said the Bulldogs really capitalized on quick basses and movement.
“In all honestly, the thing that created the open shots — or the shots we hit — was the ball movement,” Nilson said. “We moved the ball well and got up and down the floor really well. Our shots came three or four passes into our offense, and that really helped.
Creighton will play Boyd County at 5:45 p.m. in the final. Bloomfield and Wausa will play at 2:15 p.m., pending any weather postponements.
Earlier in the day, Boyd County swept Wausa to advance to the finals. Boyd County won the girls game 49-30 and the boys game 47-33.
Girls
Bloomfield69424—43
Creighton18221211—63
Bloomfield: Maddie Ziegler 3, Ella McFarland 4, Alexandra Eisenhauer 8, Brooklyn Eisenhauer 12, Brynn Bargman 4, Bree Eisenhauer 12.
Creighton: Theresa Corn 8, Grae Van Metre 2, Karly Hart 2, Maycee Zimmerer 30, Cydnee Coutts 2, Averi Diedrichsen 5, Bryna Fanta 3, Charlize Wilmes 4, Kendall Wolverton 3, Caitlin Shefl 4.
Boys
Bloomfield131388— 42
Creighton16201620—72
Bloomfield: Braden Eisenhauer 21, Gabe Lauck 4, Ian Kuchar 1, Dade Davis 10, Logan Johnson 4, Dalton Gieselman 2.
Creighton: Cade Hammer 3, Clay Curtis 4, Carson Lilly 2, Chase Pavlik 2, John iItchell 30, Connor Hammer 19, Alex Homan 6, Brian Johnson 4, Brennan Pint 2.