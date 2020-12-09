The Creighton and Wausa basketball teams took to the hardwood on Tuesday night for the all-county matchup.
In the girls game, Wausa took a 29-24 lead into halftime. Creighton made the game interesting by never backing off, but fell to the Lady Vikings, 51-48.
In the boys game, Creighton grabbed an early lead and never looked back. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was none other than John Mitchell III who finished the night with 34 points on the way to a Bulldog win over Wausa, 69-46.
