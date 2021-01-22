The Creighton wrestling team was back in action last night in conference competition where Sam Vortherms picked up his biggest match of the year.
Vortherms competed at 170 where he picked up four straight wins to advance to the finals where he would take on returning state champion Alizae Mejia from Plainview.
In the finals match, Vortherms made it look easy, pinning Mejia in just one minute to take first place at 170.
RJ Wilmes picked up third place at 152, Shane Farnik placed sixth at 138, Layci Condon picked up a runner-up finish at 113 and Irene Burrell finished eighth at 132.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats this Saturday where they will travel to Neligh-Oakdale to compete in the 23 team tournament starting at 10 a.m.