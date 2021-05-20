Two Creighton athletes excelled in their field events Thursday to bring home medals from the state track meet.
Matthew Johnson cleared 13-0 in the pole vault to place 6th, and Cade Hammer leaped 40-10.75 for 8th in the triple jump.
Hammer also ran the first leg of the boy’s 4x100 relay, along with Brody Eggers, Anthony Morrill and Caleb Smith. They clocked a 46.04 to place 13th overall.
For more photos, click on the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279460&CategoryID=87805