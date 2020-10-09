NO VS SUMM

The Summerland Lady Bobcats and the Neligh-Oakdale Lady Warriors took to the court on Thursday night for the all-county matchup.

Summerland was able to take the first set over the Lady Warriors, 25-19.

The Lady Bobcats were able to pick up the next two sets over Neligh-Oakdale, 25-18, 25-19.

