The Summerland School has released its COVID-19 procedures for visiting teams.
*We will be allowing gyms to have 75% Capacity.
Clearwater Site - 398 People
Ewing - 412 People
Orchard - 350 People
Doors will shut once this number has been hit for inside events! Please tell Parents/Fans to plan accordingly!
*Teams will not be switching benches.
*Family groups are to be seated together for health and safety reasons. Please honor social distancing guidelines between households. (Elementary kids will be asked to sit with their parents, and no running around will be allowed!)
*Face coverings are encouraged of all spectators, both indoors and outdoors. Please stay home if you are feeling ill.
*Concession Stands will be available. Please follow procedures at each location!
* Seating will be marked.
*The Student Section is for currently enrolled students grades 7-12.
*Opposing Bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, including coaches, players not in the game, student managers, statisticians, filmers and media.
*All fans are expected to exit the facility immediately following the game.
*No meals or sack lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.