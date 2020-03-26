There have been seven Knox County Athletes who were selected to the eighth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic in Norfolk.
Athletes who were selected are: Clay Curtis-Creighton, Thad Hazen-Creighton, Logan Johnson-Bloomfield, Andy Knapp-Crofton, Jarrin Sage-Crofton, Sam Van Metre- Creighton, Brayden Zimmerer- Creighton.
The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic rosters have been announced by Mike Sunderman, president of the event’s Board of Directors.
The football game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 noon. Sunderman stated that the Board is continuing to plan for the game. A final decision will be made closer to that date. Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk is the game’s Title Sponsor. In addition to the title sponsor, the many other sponsors, contributors and volunteers that make this game a success are appreciated and we couldn’t do this without all of you!
Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be heading up the Red NEN All-Star team assisted by Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart and Cody Volk of Pender.
Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decator will lead the White NEN All-Star team. His staff will include Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
This year’s football officials, including position and hometown are Bryan Daum, referee (Battle Creek), Jeff Keagle, umpire (Wakefield), Chris Barry, head linesman (Battle Creek), Brian Chapman, line judge (Battle Creek), and Nate Hahne, back judge (Norfolk).