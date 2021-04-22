Braxton Brockhaus, a Creighton High School honor student and athlete, has been awarded a combined academic/athletic scholarship from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Brockhaus accepted the university's “most prestigious” academic award, the Presidential scholarship. He was offered the full-tuition, renewable scholarship based on his application, interview and academic credentials.
In addition, Brockahus signed a letter of intent to play golf with the Briar Cliff Chargers.
Braxton’s high school golf coach, Chase Maier described Brockhaus’s golfing talent in these terms: “As the late great Stuart Scott would say, ‘Braxton is as cool as the other side of the pillow.’ He doesn’t let much rattle him when it comes to golf, and that is the ideal attitude to have when you are playing golf.”
Maier also had high praises for Brockhaus as an individual with strong character.
“I could throw around a bunch of superlatives, and they would be absolutely the truth. But, I don’t think they would be enough to explain Braxton. For as good of a golfer Braxton is, he’s an even better human being, and Creighton High School is infinitely better because Braxton has been apart of it,” Maier said.