The Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team traveled to North Bend to compete in sub-districts last weekend where they qualified 10 wrestlers for the district meet.
Robbie Fischer, William Poppe, Hudson Barger and Calvin Dather all brought home first place finishes.
Tyson Sauser, Garret Buschkamp, Ty Tramp and Jared Janssen all brought home runner-up finishes and Casey Jeannotout and Paxton Bartels both finished in fourth.
The Warrior Bees finished in second as a team and will compete at districts this Saturday in Albion for a chance to wrestle at the state tournament in Omaha.