Updated: October 18, 2020 @ 1:43 am
The Niobrara-Verdigre football team has earned the 12th seed in the Class D2 bracket for the football playoffs.
The Creighton football team has earned the ninth seed in the Class D2 bracket for football playoffs.
The Bulldogs will take on Osmond in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 22.