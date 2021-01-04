The Bloomfield basketball teams were back on the court on Saturday to take on the EPPJ Wolfpack where the two teams split the double header.
In the girls game, Bloomfield was in for a thriller. After the first quarter, Bloomfield only trailed the Wolfpack, 16-14. Heading into halftime, the Queen Bees trailed EPPJ, 30-23.
Bloomfield was able to outscore the Lady Wolfpack in the third quarter, 15-10, but it wasn't enough as the Queen Bees fell to the Lady Wolfpack, 50-48.
In the boys game, Bloomfield got out to an early lead, 13-11 after the first quarter. Heading into halftime, Bloomfield entered the break, trailing EPPJ by just one, 19-18.
The Bees' defense stepped up in the second half and they were able to bring home the game over EPPJ, 35-31.
Also last week was Bloomfield competing in the Creighton Holiday Tournament. The Queen Bees and the boys team both brought home runner-up finished with the Queen Bees taking down Wausa 55-48, but fell to Boyd County, 52-49.
The boys brought home the win over Wausa as well, 45-34, but fell to Creighton in the championship, 65-44.
