RJ

The NSAA has released their wrestling subdistrict assignments for the 2020-2021 wrestling season.

Sub-district assignments are listed below:

Sub-District D3-B: Cambridge, Creighton, Host=East Butler, Harvard, Hastings St. Cecilia, Howells-Dodge, Johnson County Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Sandhills-Thedford, SEM

Sub-District D2-A: Brady, Burwell, Elkhorn Valley, Meridian, Niobrara-Verdigre, Osmond, Host=Pleasanton, Santee, Shelton, St. Mary's, Superior

Sub-District C1-B: Arlington, Crofton/Bloomfield, Madison, Nebraska Cristian, Host=North Bend, St. Paul, Tri-County Northeast, Wisner-Pilger

Dates will be added at a later time