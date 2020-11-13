The NSAA has released their wrestling subdistrict assignments for the 2020-2021 wrestling season.
Sub-district assignments are listed below:
Sub-District D3-B: Cambridge, Creighton, Host=East Butler, Harvard, Hastings St. Cecilia, Howells-Dodge, Johnson County Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Sandhills-Thedford, SEM
Sub-District D2-A: Brady, Burwell, Elkhorn Valley, Meridian, Niobrara-Verdigre, Osmond, Host=Pleasanton, Santee, Shelton, St. Mary's, Superior
Sub-District C1-B: Arlington, Crofton/Bloomfield, Madison, Nebraska Cristian, Host=North Bend, St. Paul, Tri-County Northeast, Wisner-Pilger
Dates will be added at a later time