The medals piled up on Thursday as the Bloomfield girls were state runner up in the 4x100 relay and earned individual placings in the hurdles and sprints.
Relay members Kate Bruns, Lauren Pinkelman, Madison Abbenhaus and Alexandra Eisenhauers sprinted their way to second place in the Class D 4x100 at Omaha Burke, crossing the finish line in 51.41.
Abbenhaus followed up the relay with another medal as she placed 5th in the 100 hurdles with a 16.63.
Eisenhauer secured hardware in two more events as she raced to third place in both sprints. She ran a 12.73 in the 100 and 26.56 in the 200.
The Bloomfield boys ran a 3:41.54 to place 13th overall in the 4x400 relay. Team members were Wylie Ziegler, Cody Bruegman, Layne Warrior and Evan Haverkamp.
Dalton Gieselman competed in the third flight of boy’s shot put; however, he scratched on each of his attempts, so no distance was measured.
For more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279460&CategoryID=87805