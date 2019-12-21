The Bloomfield boys used a hot-shooting night to rout Neligh-Oakdale at home on Friday night, 61-46.
Braden Eisenhauer led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Gabe Lauck with 14 and Dade Davis with 11.
The Queen Bees trailed early and eventually fell to the Lady Warriors, 53-31. Ella McFarland led Bloomfield with 9 points and Brynn Bangman tallied 8.
The Bloomfield teams will travel to Creighton for their holiday tournament next Friday. The girls will tip off against Creighton at 6 p.m. and the boys will take on Creighton at 7:45 p.m.