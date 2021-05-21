Crofton athletes brought home three medals on the first day of state track, including one champion.
Jayden Jordan started the day off by clearing 10-0 in the pole vault for 4th place.
The distance races also proved to be strong events for the Warriors as Jordyn Arens dominated the competition in the girl’s 3,200, winning the event by 31 seconds. Arens struck gold when she crossed the finish line in 11:16.04.
Connor Arens followed it up with another medal in the boy’s 3,200. Arens clocked a 10:21.74 for the 8th place medal.
Ellie Tramp will have to wait until Saturday for her medal as she qualified for finals in the 300 hurdles. She placed 4th in the 300 prelims with a 46.84. Tramp was 16th in the 100 hurdles in 16.82.
For more state track photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279509&CategoryID=87805