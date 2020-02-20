The Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team got their state tournament started on Thursday with their three qualifiers.
Hudson Barger took on Riley Waddington from Wood River in the first round. Barger fell to Waddington 9-3 and will look to get back on track with his match against Jaxson Hassler from Bancroft Rosalie.
Tyson Sauser looked to be on track for a win in his match with Hunter McNulty from Logan View. Sauser ended up falling to McNulty by pin in the final 30 seconds of the match. Sauser will face Damien Bell from Bridgeport.
Jared Jansen went all three periods in his first round match, falling by a score of 7-3. Janssen will compete against Nathan Coley from Mitchell.