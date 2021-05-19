Niobrara-Verdigre athletes jump-started the 2021 Nebraska State Track Meet with high jump, triple jump and hurdles on Wednesday.
Coltin Vargas cleared 5-7 in the high jump to place 13th overall.
In triple jump, Andrea Sucha and Bree Breithaupt competed for the Cougars. Sucha placed 9th with a jump of 33-0.25 and Breithaupt was 21st with a leap of 30-9.25.
Gunner Vargas ran both sets of hurdles, finishing 22nd in the 110 prelims in a time of 18.17 and 23rd in the 300 prelims with a 46.07.
For more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279427&CategoryID=87805