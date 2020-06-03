Their dominance in both cross country and one act helped the Wausa girls capture runner up in the NSAA Cup Class D Girls Standings for 2019-20.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the final standings for The NSAA Cup, the NSAA All-Activities Award for Nebraska high schools. Wausa recorded 125 points to tie with Humphrey St. Francis for second place. Archbishop Bergan captured the top spot with 150.
This all-activities (fine arts and sports), all-school recognition platform recognizes the “Best of the Best” each year in NSAA programs. The NSAA Cup is presented to the winning schools in the four classes of the All-School Division, Girls Division and Boys Division during special ceremonies the following fall.
Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. The boys and girls competition in each class features schools earning participation and performance points from their respective activities. All schools, which finish in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a state championship event, receive points.
In activities’ championships involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.
Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows: • First place – 50 points • Second place - 45 points • Third place - 40 points • Fourth place - 35 points • Fifth place – 30 points • Sixth place – 25 points • Seventh place – 20 points • Eighth place – 15 points
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic there were no spring activities. Schools were awarded five participation points for each spring activity they had registered for.
NSAA Cup Class D Girls Standings: 1. Archbishop Bergan 150, 2. Wausa 125, 2. Humphrey St. Francis 125, 4. Pleasanton 120, 5. Wynot 115, 6. Hartington Cedar Catholic 110, 7. Loup City 107.5, 8. Bancroft-Rosalie 102.5, 8. Bruning-Davenport 102.5, 8. Lawrence-Nelson 102.5, 8. Shickley 102.5.