A Niobrara graduate has been named an All-American for his recent track and field success at Wayne State College.
Cade Kalkowski of Niobrara was one of 21 men selected as an All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The NSIC honored 70 athletes as All-Americans, with 49 women recognized and 21 men.
Normal policies dictate that All-American honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.
Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
- Based on the posted startlist for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
- Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.
- Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.
There will not be a distinction of “first-team” or “second-team” to these recognitions.