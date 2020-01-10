A football player from Wausa will be among those inducted into the 2020 Nebraska Eight-Man Hall of Fame this summer.
Lance Lundberg from Wausa is one of 11 players to make the list. A dominating nose guard, Lundberg was named all-state in both 1987 and 1988 before becoming a starting offensive lineman for the Huskers. He was named all-Big 12 in his senior season at Nebraska and later drafted into the NFL by the New Orleans Saints.
The hall of fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday, June 20 at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings. The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Pinnacle Bank of Nebraska. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 42nd Annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.
Other inductees include:
PLAYERS:
Larry Frost, Malcolm. An all-state running back in 1964 his 121 career touchdowns were a national eight-man record. He was later the only eight-man player to be named MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was a three-year letterman for the Huskers, playing a key role for the 1969 Sun Bowl team.
Scott Shanle, St. Edward. Twice named to the all-state team after rushing for 2,082 yards and 44 TDs as a senior and 1,984 yards and 33 TDs as a junior. Shanle was named the eight-man all-star game MVP following his senior season and went on to become a starter for both the Huskers and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, having more than 100 tackles during the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl championship season.
Andrew Shanle, St. Edward. All-state as a quarterback his junior season and as a defensive back his senior season, Andrew was part of the 2002 eight-man all-star game roster and later started at safety for the Huskers, winning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2007.
Wade Edis, Mullen. Rushed for 5,169 yards during a career than spanned from 1987 to 1990, helping the Broncos to win the Class D-1 state title his senior season. An all-stater his senior season, Edis also played in the 1991 eight-man all-star game.
Josh Cobb, Wallace. Rushed for 1,685 yards and 25 TDs as a senior and 1,438 yards as a junior, making the all-state team as a senior. Cobb was a member of the Huskers national championship teams of 1994, 1995 and 1997.
Chris Darnell, Falls City Sacred Heart. All-state both his junior and senior seasons, as a punter and then quarterback, Darnell was a key player on four consecutive unbeaten Sacred Heart state championship teams from 1989 to 1992. He was named offensive MVP of the 1993 eight-man all-star game.
Paul Kucera, Lawrence. An all-state defensive lineman his senior season, Kucera was a defensive leader for Lawrence’s 1982 state title team and state runners-up in both 1980 and 1981. He also played in the 1983 eight-man all-star game.
Corey Anderson, Sandhills. Was named to the 1986 all-state team as a linebacker and also rushed for 1,157 yards; the previous season he helped the Panthers reach the Class D-1 state final for the only time in program history. At Chadron State College he became a four-year starter, was named all-American and is now a member of the CSC hall of fame.
Carl Ostrand, Ansley. Twice named Class D-1 all-state quarterback, Ostrand led the Warriors to the 1986 state title and to runner-up finishes in 1984 and 1987 before being named offensive MVP in the 1988 eight-man all-star game. Ostrand also enjoyed a successful eight-man coaching career at Nebraska Christian and coached in the eight-man all-star game.
Gene Busboom, Adams. An all-state tight end for the 1977 Adams team, which won Class D-1, he also played on the 1975 eight-man championship team, the first in state playoff history, before being named to the 1978 eight-man all-star game roster.
COACHES:
Kevin Mahlberg, Elwood. In a career that spanned from 1982 to 2014 Mahlberg won 210 games and led his program to the playoffs in 19 different seasons. He was also twice a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1988, 1993).
Jim Cole, Hayes Center. Won 211 career games, led the Cardinals to the playoffs 19 times, including the 2009 Class D-2 state final, and was a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff on two occasions (1994, 1999).
Andy Vrbka, Shelby/Diller/Clarks/High Plains Community. After a career as an eight-man high school football player he coaches his eight-man teams to 117 wins and was also twice named to the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1996, 2003). He is also honored for his longtime contributions as a NEMFCA officer and as the organization’s Sertoma liaison.