Bloomfield-Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre and Crofton ran in the fiercely-competitive Crofton Invite on Thursday afternoon.
Jordyn Arens of Crofton and Darla Nelson of Bloomfield-Wausa took the top two spots in the girl's race. Other medalists for the girls were Rylie Arens and Kiera Altwine, both of Crofton.
In the boy's contest, Addison Smith of Bloomfield-Wausa was sixth and Austin Guenther of Crofton was 11th.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's KCN newspaper.
To view more photos, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p910477001?customize=3