Creighton and Crofton athletes brought home more than a dozen gold medals from the Randolph Invite on Thursday.
The Crofton girls were runner up as a team and the boys were third. Creighton placed fifth overall in both the girl's and boy's divisions.
Gold medalists for Crofton were Elizabeth Wortman in the 1,600, Kelsey Schieffer 3,200, Ellie Tramp 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Kaley Einrem high jump, Jayden Jordan pole vault, Caitlin Guether triple jump and discus, the girl's 4x100 and 4x800 relays, Connor Arens 1,600 and Colby Zuhlke 300 hurdles.
Creighton athletes earning first place were Kyler Adams in the 110 high hurdles, Cade Hammer triple jump and the boy's 4x400 relay.
To view more photos from the meet, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2278958&CategoryID=87805